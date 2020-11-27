Nash County deputy seriously injured in crash in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Nash County deputy was seriously injured in a crash Thursday night in Rocky Mount, police said.

The crash happened on U.S. 301 near May Drive, police said. The sheriff’s office said at least two cars were involved. A CBS 17 crew at the scene observed that a portion of U.S. 301 was blocked off as crews responded.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. Rocky Mount police and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.

“Please pray for all those involved,” the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

No information was immediately available as to how the crash happened.

This story will be updated.