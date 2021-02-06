Nash County deputy shot multiple times during traffic stop to be released from the hospital Saturday

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Nash County deputy who was shot three times during a traffic stop on Thursday will be released from the hospital Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by the Nash County Sherriff’s Office, Deputy William Toney will be released from Vidant Hospital around 3:00 p.m. and will receive a blue light escort to his home.

The escort will leave Vidant Hospital and travel 264 Bypass to NC 581, and NC 581 to just outside Spring Hope.

Anyone wishing to show support for Deputy Toney is asked to line along the route.

Deputy Toney was shot while assisting fellow Nash County Deputy Shelby Smith with a traffic stop on Interstate 95.

Deputy Smith shot the suspect, 33-year-old Jarred Ford, of Florida. Sheriff Keith Stone said she saved Deputy Toney’s life, and then made sure Ford would survive until help arrived.