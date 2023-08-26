NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nashville Police Department announced on Thursday that a father pleaded guilty nearly two years after killing his son-in-law.

CBS 17 previously reported on Sept. 20, 2021, Bobby Tyler Braswell, 31, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Mulberry Road in Nashville.

The suspect, John Henry Adams III, 60, was on the scene with apparent injuries and was detained and transported to a hospital.

Police learned after interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, a verbal domestic altercation happened between Braswell and his wife in which his father-in-law, Adams, arrived at the residence and a physical altercation ensued.

Police said a gun was produced by Adams and Braswell was shot several times in the back as he ran from the location. Adams was arrested and charged with murder.

Police said on July 27, Adams entered a guilty Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter in Nash County Superior Court. According to the UNC School of Law, an Alford plea is entered when a defendant maintains their innocence but admits that the state has sufficient evidence to convict them.

Adams received a suspended sentence of 38 to 58 months in prison. He will also have three years of supervised probation.