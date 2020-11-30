Nash County residents evacuated after truck hauling propane crashes

DORTCHES, N.C. (WNCN) – A truck hauling propane crashed early Monday forcing authorities to evacuate residents near the site of the collision on Highway 43 near Dortches, officials said.

The truck was traveling south on Highway 43 near Halifax Road when it ran off the road and overturned, officials said.

Highway 43 was blocked near Halifax Road as crew clear the scene.

The evacuations were being done as a precaution until the scene can be cleaned up, officials said. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

The truck driver was expected to be OK. He was not transported to the hospital.