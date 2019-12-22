Nash County unites to donate Christmas gifts to girl paralyzed in drive-by shooting

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s no question about what is 7-year-old Miasia Perry’s favorite part of the holidays.

​”Opening the gifts,” Perry said.

​​A community is coming together to spread cheer to the young Nash County girl who was paralyzed after being shot earlier this year.​​

Perry was in her home when someone fired at her house. Deputies arrested one person shortly after the shooting. ​​

Saturday, people around the county pitched in with a special holiday delivery, donating all kinds of toys. ​​Her family said she’s stayed strong throughout her recovery. ​​

This weekend, she’s trading her chair for cheer. ​​

“She doesn’t claim her chair everywhere,” said Perry’s aunt, Kiahira Murphy. ​

​Murphy told our sister station, CBS 17, that the holidays this year are different after what happened to her niece. ​​

But since then, Miasia is in a new home filled with the Christmas spirit, and a spirit of independence.​​

“She’s one of a kind. I wouldn’t trade her for nothing,” Murphy said. “If we’re at home, of course, she’s sitting and moving everywhere else. But, if we go to church, she says, ‘I’m going to leave my chair at home.”​​

Perry and her family are taking it one day at a time — hopeful for the future while enjoying Christmas.

​​”She’s a trooper, and we appreciate everything they’re doing for us,” Murphy said. “We’re glad to still have her here with us.”​​

Murphy said Perry’s school, Nashville Elementary School, also donated gifts for Miasia and her sister. ​