Nash County woman snags $200,000 prize in Double Cash Doubler game

RALEIGH, N.C. – Mary Brantley of Spring Hope found herself the winner of a $200,000 Double Cash Doubler prize.

Brantley purchased her $5 ticket from the VRAJ on North Louisburg Road in Spring Hope.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Double Cash Doubler launched in April with six top prizes of $200,000. Two remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs like Double Cash Doubler make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how $4.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Nash County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

