GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Don’t feel bad about enjoying that second or third cup of coffee, because today is National Coffee Day!

On this unofficial national holiday, we take a look back at how coffee was first cultivated.

It was brewed for the first time in what is now Ethiopia. The earliest references to a coffee-like drink are found in Arabic scientific documents dating back to around AD 900.

Yemeni monks brought the drink to the Middle East and then to Europe.

Traditionally, coffee beans were roasted then brewed to drink.

Today you can head to some local spots for some sweet deals to celebrate the day…