National Night Out kicks off Tuesday (weather permitting). Here’s what you need to know

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – National Night Out is taking place tomorrow across the country. It’s a community campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.

In Eastern North Carolina, many cities will be participating in the event.

Officials across ENC make changes to National Night Out events due to weather

Jacksonville’s National Night Out will happen from 5pm to 9pm at Riverwalk Crossing Park. Jacksonville transit will provide free rides throughout the event.

These are the pickup locations: New River Shopping Center, Bayshore (In between Post Office & Johnson Blvd), New Bridge St. & Huerth St., New Bridge Middle School, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Parking Lot (Chaney & Court St), College St. @ Mill St., College St. @ Thompson Elementary School, College St. @ Onslow County Consolidated Health Svcs. Building and Bayshore @ New Bridge Street.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will also have theirs from 11 am to 6 pm at Belvoir Fire Department and Grimesland Fire Department.

Havelock Police Department cancelled their National Night Out because of weather, rescheduling another event for August 13th.