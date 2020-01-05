National Park Service attempts to save stranded dolphin on Hatteras Island

Photo courtesy of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) —The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says its staff was unable to save a dolphin that got stranded near Cape Point on Hatteras Island.

A visitor observed a stranded Risso’s dolphin at Cape Point Saturday afternoon and called for help.

Seashore resource management staff and Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation responded to the scene.

Photo courtesy of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

They pulled the dolphin up to the beach so staff could assess how the dolphin was doing.

Unfortunately, the dolphin could not be saved.