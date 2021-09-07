National Preparedness Month: Red Cross urges everyone to get prepared ahead of peak hurricane season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the Red Cross is urging people to get their homes prepared for disasters and emergencies.

“We’re out in the neighborhoods. We’re out in the communities and we’ve been sheltering. We’re feeding. We’re putting out emergency supplies like racks shovels carts, clean-up kits, comfort kits,” said Phil Harris, executive director of the Red Cross’ Fayetteville chapter.

Thousands of people are in need of help after the devastation of Hurricane Ida. Red Cross crews are currently on the ground in Louisiana helping communities with basic needs and resources.

“The lack of power. We’re on Day 9 since landfall and a lot of places are without power. so we’re working with our community partners to get folks the support they need. water and ice. The heat, this Louisiana weather is pretty warm right now,” said Harris.

Crews are also helping communities clean up debris and assess the damage.

“Along with those emergency supplies. People can put some tarps on their roof and some of it they can have some ability to clean up and start that cleanup so we’ve got mops and buckets and racks and shovels,” he said.

As recovery and clean-up efforts continue in Louisiana, local Red Cross officials are urging people in Eastern North Carolina to get prepared for disasters as part of National Preparedness Month.

“Unexpected disasters just like Asheville, just like Tennessee can happen and they can happen and they can happen right here in eastern North Carolina so just because we’ve been lucky enough to not be struck by any hurricanes in the past year or so doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not coming,” said Mace Robinson, executive director of Red Cross Northeastern North Carolina Chapter.

The three preparedness steps are getting a kit, making a plan, and staying informed.

“We’re at the height of hurricane season. That’s why this preparedness month is so important. so that people can kind of get it back on their radar and be prepared,” said Robinson.