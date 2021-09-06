1 dead in boating accident on Lake Keowee

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Sunday night following a boating accident in Oconee County.

According to a release from the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, 26-year-old Paige Elizabeth Morrow, from Missouri, died in a boating accident on Lake Keowee around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Morrow was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner Karl E. Addis said two boats were involved in a collision on the lake near Fall Creek Landing.

Addis said Morrow was visiting family and was a passenger on a pontoon boat when the collision occurred.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 7.

