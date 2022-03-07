DES MOINES, IA —



4:50 PM Update:

The Des Moines Fire Department Public Information Officer, Ahman Douglas, has confirmed that one of the three teens shot near East High School this afternoon has died. He is described as a 15-year-old male. The other two teens remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Des Moines Police also confirm that the shots appear to have come from a passing vehicle and that gun shell casings have been recovered from the scene. Potential suspects have been detained and are being questioned, but no charges have been filed at this moment.

The 1300 block of Buchanan St, and the 800 block of E. 13th Street are temporarily closed.

3:50 PM Update:

Des Moines Police are on the scene of a shooting near East High School in Des Moines.

At 2:48 PM, Des Moines Police and fire and Iowa State Patrol crews responded to a shooting at 914 East 13th Street where police confirm that three teens got shot on the property of East High School. All three teens are in critical condition at this time. Police would not confirm whether they are students at the high school, but did confirm they are all teenagers.

Police are questioning multiple individuals in relation to the shooting. East High school students have been released from lockdown and are allowed to leave campus.

More info will be available as we learn additional details.