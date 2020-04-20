10-year-old child throat slashed after video game argument in Middle Tennessee

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn.(WKRN) – A 10-year-old boy’s throat was slashed after an argument with an adult about a video game.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee River Valley News, the 10-year-old child and the adult got into an argument over a video game at a residence on Howards Switch Road.

Reports show that the adult slashed the child’s throat, and soon after someone took the child into the city and met an ambulance at a local grocery store.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene of the argument when another adult held the man that allegedly slashed the child’s throat at gunpoint.

Deputies say while on the scene they had to use a taser to take down the man after he would not drop the knife.

The child was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening. The adult male is now in custody.