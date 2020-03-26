104th Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge Rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA (WNCT) The Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge has been rescheduled for Sunday, August 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials from INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Thursday.

The Indianapolis 500 was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 24, in its traditional spot on the calendar during Memorial Day weekend.

The GMR Grand Prix was scheduled to be run on Saturday, May 9.

The GMR Grand Prix will be on Saturday, July 4 on the IMS road course as part of a historic double-header featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NASCAR.

“The Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favorite time of year, and like our fans, I am disappointed that we have had to reschedule the Indianapolis 500,” Roger Penske said. “However, the health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing. We will continue to focus on ways we can enhance the customer experience in the months ahead, and I’m confident we will welcome fans with a transformed facility and a global spectacle when we run the world’s greatest race.”