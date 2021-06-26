11 people arrested during protests in Rock Hill, close to half not from the area

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another night of protests in Rock Hill all over the viral video showing police taking down a couple of suspects. Eleven people were arrested Thursday night, but FOX 46 found out close to half of them are not from the area.

At least two people arrested have been taken into custody before after starting trouble in other cities during peaceful protests.

Rock Hill Police said they arrested 11 people between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. during the second night of protesting after a Facebook video went viral showing the arrest of two men.

Five arrested were not from Rock Hill, according to police. One man, Datrion Gamble, from Columbia, SC, was arrested back in May. Gamble was trying to break the windows of an SUV with a stick and actually hit an officer’s shield who was trying to protect the vehicle.

Brittany Martin from Dalzell, SC, is charged with hindering police in Rock Hill, but in Sumter County, police called her the ring leader at a protest in response to the George Floyd killing. She was charged with five counts of threatening a public official.

Rock Hill Police said they know people will come from out of town to protest, but they need to be peaceful.

“There’s just rules that have to be followed for the protest, and yesterday it was get up on the sidewalk because we have traffic coming through, our community has to go to work, our businesses downtown they have to get customers,” Lt. Michael Chavis with the Rock Hill Police Department, said.