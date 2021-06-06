11-year-old dead after incident at South Carolina beach, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An 11-year-old was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon at Clifton Beach, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said.

According to a release from Coroner Rusty Clevenger, the coroner’s office and emergency personnel responded to Clifton Beach at 239 Goldmine Road Sunday afternoon in reference to a reported drowning.

Clevenger said 11-year-old Diego Rivero, of Oxford, N.C. was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:30 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, June 7.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

