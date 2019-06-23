13-year-old girl dead, 2 others injured in SC shooting

ANDERSON CO, SC (WSPA) – An early-morning shooting that left a 13-year-old girl dead is being investigated by the Anderson SC Police Department.

Authorities say three people were shot in the incident at 1209 West End Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

According to the coroner, one person died and two others were injured.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said the deceased victim was a 13-year-old girl. Her identity has not yet been released.

Shore said that an 11-year-old was sent to a hospital in Greenville and an 18-year-old went straight to surgery. He says that both victims are in critical condition.

The Coroner’s office says all victims were inside the home when someone started shooting from the outside.

The death has been ruled a Homicide and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Anderson Police are in the preliminary stages of this investigation. Police say they don’t believe there is an immediate threat to the community at this time.