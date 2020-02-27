156 dogs rescued in federal multi-county Georgia operation

GEORGIA (WRBL) – In a multi-agency, multi-county operation, 156 dogs were rescued after search warrants were served in seven Georgia counties.

As part of a joint operation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office led an investigation that resulted in the rescue of more than 100 canines.

Agencies that participated in the operation included:

The U.S. Marshals Service

The Department of Justice, Environment and Natural Resources Division

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office

Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office

Peach County Sheriff’s Office

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office

Webster County Sheriff’s Office

Byron Police Department

Fort Valley Police Department

According to the DOJ, 11 federal search warrants were executed across the state of Georgia on Feb. 26.

“These search warrants are part of a multi-month, multi-agency investigation into allegations of illegal dog fighting and drug trafficking,” said Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “Because of the dedication between all law enforcement agencies involved, the citizens of Middle Georgia are safer and innocent animals have been rescued.”

The locations that had warrants served were:

323 Ruby Street, Macon, Bibb County Georgia

16 Spruce Lane, Roberta, Crawford County, Georgia

99 Calloway Drive, Roberta, Crawford County, Georgia

107 Stanton Circle, Warner Robins, Houston County, Georgia

407 Vienna Street, Fort Valley, Peach County, Georgia

718 Green Street, Apt. A101, Fort Valley, Peach County, Georgia

223 Buckrun Road, Talbotton, Talbot County, Georgia

293 Chapman Road, Shiloh, Talbot County, Georgia

838 Jeff Hendricks Road, Woodland, Talbot County, Georgia

65 Turner Estates Road, Reynolds, Taylor County, Georgia

369 Millard Kennedy Road, Preston, Webster County, Georgia

All 156 dogs rescued during the operation are now in the care of the U.S. Marshals Service. Officials say that many of the animals are malnourished with scarring. Others are severely injured and may need surgery or other medical treatment to recover.

An emergency veterinarian was present during the operation and cared for a female pit bull that was found chained up with broken legs, malnourished, and overbred, according to law enforcement.

At least two dogs needed emergency surgery, according to officials. The animals’ locations will not be made public to ensure their safety.

“I am incredibly grateful to the law enforcement teams who came together from all over the region to rescue these abused animals as we continue to investigate this alleged dog fighting ring,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. “Illegal dog fighting is a barbaric activity. Those who choose to violate the Animal Welfare Act face serious consequences, including federal prison time, where there is no parole.”

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.