17-year-old Zephi Trevino to be tried as an adult for 2019 deadly shooting

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (NewsNation Now) — A Texas judge ruled Friday that a 17-year-old girl charged with capital murder, accused in a deadly shooting, will be tried as an adult.



The juvenile court judge made the ruling against Zephaniah Trevino in the shooting that took place in August 2019.

Trevino was arrested following the judge’s ruling. Bond has not been set.

Because she will be tried as an adult, Trevino could face life in prison if found guilty.

Trevino and her family told NewsNation she was being sex trafficked at the time the shooting happened.

They say two men went to an apartment to have sex with an “underage” girl, that girl being Trevino. They argue she is a victim, not a criminal.

The attorney for the other person accused in the case, told NewsNation that Trevino was the mastermind behind the shooting.

NewsNation reached out to Trevino’s attorney. We have not received a response yet.