1,700+ students at Colorado high school going remote, district blames parties for COVID-19 cases

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — More than 1,700 students at a Colorado high school will be temporarily learning online after 14 staff members and 146 students were forced to quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

According to the Cherry Creek School District, several seniors tested positive for the virus. The district has divided the school into two cohorts to stagger in-person attendance. The infected students were part of Cohort A. They were last at school on Sept. 9. The district did not disclose exactly how many students had positive cases.

The district said the cases “have been tied directly to students attending off-campus parties the last two weekends.”

The 160 people ordered to quarantine will have to do so until Sept. 23. While not quarantined, the 1,585 remaining students in Cohort A will also move to an online learning model until Sept. 23.

Students who are learning remotely but are not part of the quarantine are allowed to participate in sports and activities, CCSD said.

Cohort B students are not impacted, according to the district.

CCSD said its public health partners investigate all COVID-19 cases to determine who the person was in close contact with as well as mask use and physical distancing.

The district said anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home, contact the school and get tested.

About 3,800 students attend CCHS, making it one of the largest high schools in metro Denver.