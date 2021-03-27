2 dead, 8 others injured after shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront Friday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police confirm there are two people dead and numerous others injured after multiple shootings — one of which was officer-involved — at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Friday night.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the preliminary count for the number of people shot is 10: One was killed by police, another died from other gunfire, and eight were injured.

Neudigate said police responded to an initial shooting at 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue. Dispatchers said the initial calls came in around 11:20 p.m. EST.

Neudigate said numerous shots were fired and eight people were injured.

As officers were actively working that scene, there were additional shots in the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue. That resulted in an “individual being confronted by a uniformed Virginia Beach police officer, resulting in a police intervention shooting.” That person was shot and killed, Neudigate said.

A second person who wasn’t part of the officer-involved shooting — and believed not to be a part of the original shooting incident either — was also shot and killed.

The chief also said an officer was struck by a car and taken to a hospital during the department’s response at the Oceanfront. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“What you can see is we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in the Beach,” Neudigate said. “Many different crime scenes.”

Police said that officers were present in the area between 17th and 22nd streets working the scene of the shootings. Police also asked people to avoid the area as they investigated.

Neudigate said that the scene was “stable” as of his brief press conference around 1:45 a.m.

WAVY News 10 is on the scene and saw Virginia Beach police detaining multiple people around 1:30 a.m. The reason for their detention was not immediately clear.

Neudigate said police had multiple people who had been stopped and were in custody, but their involvement in the incident wasn’t completely clear at that time.

BELOW: Police Chief Paul Neudigate briefly talks to the media at the Oceanfront on March 27, 2021.

Traffic cameras at the Oceanfront showed a large police presence and multiple roads blocked off. At least one ambulance could also be seen from the cameras.

VDOT Hampton Roads tweeted information saying that police activity had closed all eastbound travel lanes near mile-marker 25 on Interstate 264. That notice was put out around 12:20 a.m.

All eastbound lanes on I-264 at mile-marker 23.2 — First Colonial Road north at Exit 21B — in Virginia Beach and the entrance ramp were also closed as of 12:40 a.m.

Police said more information would be released as it becomes available. Neudigate said police would be working the scene through the night.

