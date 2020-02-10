2 officers shot, suspect dead after shooting at a Walmart in Arkansas

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG) — There’s new information on Monday morning’s shooting at a Walmart store in Arkansas that left two police officers injured and a suspect dead.

Our sister station WREG in Memphis reports the incident began when a 40-year-old man walked into the store and started making threats. Employees then called the police.

After police arrived and made contact with the man there was an exchange of gunfire.

One of the injured officers was taken to a Memphis hospital and the other was taken to an Arkansas hospital. There’s no further word on their conditions.