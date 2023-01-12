UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 12, 2023, officials announced that Louisiana State Troopers Lt. John Clary and Kory York will not receive a paycheck while on administrative leave after charges were brought into the 2019 Ronald Greene case. The deceision comes after the troopers were initially placed on paid leave in December 2022.

This decision by the Louisiana State Police Commission came after Clary and York were indicted on charges in December 2022. According to reports, York will appear in court on February 22, 2023, facing one count of Negligent Homicide and 10 counts of Malfeasance.

Clary is facing Malfeasance in Office and Obstruction of Justice charges.