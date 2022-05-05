GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Depending on which state you live in and if you are a nurse, things are going really well or really bad.

Due to the 2020 pandemic, there has been a renewed appreciation for nurses. While that appreciation is welcomed, it doesn’t change the long working hours, continuous exposure to the coronavirus and shortages of respirators, gloves, surgical masks and much more.

With that information, Wallethub, took a look into which states work best for these nurses who helped with the handling of the coronavirus. While North Carolina is only 29th in the overall ranking, North Carolina is 9th in opportunity & competition and 35th in work environment.

Some of the best states for nurses are Washington, Maine and New Mexico and some of the worst states are Oklahoma, Alabama and Hawaii, just to name a few.

More stats about the nurses’ future in the healthcare system: California has the highest annual mean wage for registered nurses (adjusted for cost of living), $91,709, which is 1.5 times higher than South Dakota, the lowest at $60,743. Nevada has the lowest future competition (projected number of nurses per 1,000 residents by 2028), 2, which is 11.5 times lower than North Dakota, the highest at 23.

To find out more, click here.