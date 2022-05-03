GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – With Mother’s Day happening this weekend, a study has found that 68% of women with children under the age of 18 have been in the labor force during 2021.

The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst States for working moms.

To help ease the burden on mothers in the workforce, WalletHub compared the attractiveness of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia for a working mother based on 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from the median women’s salary to the female unemployment rate to day-care quality.

North Carolina was ranked number 36. There were only 17 chances for professional opportunities. And North Carolina’s work-life balance was ranked number 36 out of the 50 states.

