3-year-old dies after wrong-way collision; mother could face charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 3-year-old boy officials say was not secured in his child safety seat during a wrong-way collision has died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Titan Pendleton died Monday around 9 p.m. at a Fort Worth hospital.

Sgt. Paul Newton, of the Wichita Falls Police Department Crash Investigations Unit, said criminal charges are expected to be filed against the mother, who was driving.

(Credit: Curtis Jackson/KFDX)

The crash happened July 21 around 3:34 p.m. According to a witness, a white Dodge Charger was traveling the wrong way on a one-way street.

WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said a grey Audi was traveling in the right lane and its driver didn’t have time to stop when the Charger pulled out in front of it.

(Credit: Curtis Jackson/KFDX)

The Audi struck the left passenger side of the Charger. Eipper said the boy was sitting in a child safety seat on that side but was not secured.

Titan, who suffered serious injuries, was flown to the hospital, where he later died.

Eipper said according to witnesses, the mother drives the wrong way in the area of the crash “all the time.”