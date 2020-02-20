16 cruise ship evacuees being moved to US hospitals

Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  143
Closings
Afterschool BELLS, Inc. Arapahoe Charter School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Greenville Barton College Beaufort Area Transit System Beaufort County Child Development Center Beaufort County Developmental Center--Adult Day Services Beaufort County Schools Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Bertie County Schools Bethel Christian Academy Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Arthritis Center Carteret Community College Carteret County Schools Christ Covenant School City of New Bern Craven Community College Craven County CARTS Craven County District Courts Craven County Local Government Craven County Schools Dare County Schools Discovery Land Daycare Duplin County Schools East Carolina University Easter Seals UCP Summer Moore Childrens Center Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Psychiatric & Behavioral Specialists Eastern Radiologists, Inc. Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College Eilenes Childcare Family Medicine in Downtown Tarboro Follow The Son Child Care Center GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Greene County District Court Greene County Health Care Greene County Schools Greene County Transportation Greene Lamp Greene County Greene Lamp Lenoir County Greenhouse Preschool Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center Greenville Express Care Greenville Family Doctors Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hertford County Public Schools Hobgood Charter School Hookerton Family Practice Hyde County Government Hyde County Schools Iconic Marine Group Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt John Paul II Catholic High School Jones County Public Schools Joy Junction Christian Child Care Kids Kountry Kids Paradise Childcare Center KinderCare Learning Centers Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County District Court Lenoir County Public Schools Liberty Christian Academy Living Water Christian School Lou Anna Childcare Center Martin Community College Martin County Schools Martin Enterprises Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Calvary Christian Academy MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Neuse Enterprises, Inc. New Beginnings Child Care Centers New Bern-Craven County Public Library North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Oasis Learning Center Onslow County Courthouse Onslow Surgical Clinic Our Childrens Clinic Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico County 3B District Courts Pamlico County Schools Perdue Farms, Inc-Lewiston, NC Plant Perquimans County Schools Physicians East PA Pitt Community College Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County Schools Pitt Family Physicians, PA Possessing the Keys of the Kingdom Day Care Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center S.M.E.G Family Mental Health Saint Paul Church Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sheppard Memorial Library Sleepworthy Bedding in Pinetops Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 Tender Love Child Care Center Inc. Terra Ceia Christian School The Allergy Center The Bear Patch Preschool The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Oakwood School Town of Ayden Town of Maysville Town of Newport Town of Richlands Town of River Bend Trinity Christian School Tyrrell County Government U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC University of Mount Olive/Mt Olive Washington County Government Washington County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wayne County District Court Wayne County Public Schools Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc. Windsor Dialysis

16 cruise ship evacuees being moved to US hospitals

National

by: CARLA K. JOHNSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A bus carrying the passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship prepares to leave a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The cruise ship started letting passengers who tested negative for the virus leave the ship Wednesday. Test results are still pending for some people on board. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

SEATTLE (AP) — Eleven Americans who were brought to the U.S. from a quarantined cruise ship have been moved to hospitals, because delayed Japanese test results showed they had the new virus that caused an outbreak in China, officials said Thursday.

Five other people from the ship have shown symptoms of the virus and have also been taken to hospitals, said Scott Pauley, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman.

The patients had all been staying at Travis Air Force Base in California since being flown to the U.S. over the weekend. Pauley said test results for the cruise ship passengers have continued to trickle in from Japan even after their return to the U.S.

None of the 16 newly hospitalized former passengers had confirmed CDC tests, so the federal agency was not saying they were positive for coronavirus.

Four of the ex-passengers were being brought to a hospital in Spokane, Washington, officials said. Pauley declined to say where the others were taken.

Two patients arrived at the Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane on Thursday in satisfactory condition with two more expected soon, said Christa Arguinchona, who manages the hospital’s special isolation unit. The hospital is one of 10 in the nation funded by Congress to treat new or highly infectious diseases.

“The risk to the community from this particular process is zero,” Bob Lutz of the Spokane Regional Health District said at a hospital briefing Thursday.

When it docked in Japan, the Diamond Princess was put under quarantine. But more than 600 passengers and crew have been infected with the coronavirus that has caused a large outbreak in China. The virus causes a flu-like illness and can lead to pneumonia.

More than 300 Americans on the ship were flown home on U.S.-chartered airplanes over the weekend and were placed in quarantine.

At the time of the evacuation, officials said 14 had tested positive for the virus in Japan and were separated from other passengers on the flight back to the U.S. Thirteen of them were brought to a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

On Thursday, University of Nebraska Medical Center saidthe CDC had confirmed that 11 of the 13 had tested positive for the virus. The hospital said only a few of the patients were showing symptoms of the disease.

Previously, hundreds of Americans were evacuated from the central China city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and most have completed two weeks in quarantine in the U.S.

In California, more than 115 people ended their quarantines this week at a pair of military bases. One person at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego tested positive for coronavirus and remains at a local hospital. Another in close contact with that person remains under quarantine.

Also, 57 Americans who were held at a Nebraska National Guard camp left Thursday, with all in good health. They’ve not been asked to wear masks or take any other health measures, said Joe Smith, a spokesman for the CDC.

“There is no need. These are healthy people,” he said.

Fifteen cases of the virus have been diagnosed in the U.S., mostly travelers who became ill after returning from earlier trips to China. The first reported case of the virus in the U.S. was a Washington state resident.

Other Americans have since been diagnosed while in Asia.

___

AP writers Lauran Neergaard in Washington and Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receivessupport from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream