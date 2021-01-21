4-year-old Williston girl watching Kamala Harris being sworn in lights up Facebook

Upon Tyler Brown’s return home from work on Wednesday, he said his four-year-old daughter Quincy greeted him by exclaiming, “Daddy, we got a new president!”

However, it’s Quincy’s response to the fact that America now has its first female Vice President that has drawn attention on Facebook. As Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor administered the oath of office to Kamala Harris, Quincy was watching.

“She definitely recognized, after some conversation with her mom, the significance of the day today through the ceremonies leading up to it, and she responded as she did when the moment arose,” Tyler said.

Quincy’s response was to raise her own hand to be sworn in as well. Her mother, Codi Brown, posted a picture of that moment on Facebook that attracted nearly 200 combined likes and comments within about three hours.

Facebook post courtesy Codi Brown

“Girls can do anything!” she said from her family’s living room in Williston.

“You’re darned right, they can,” said Tyler, seated next to her.

Codi’s post also included a quotation from Harris’s first address to the American people as Vice President-elect. “Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” Harris said on November 7.

“I think that it’s a reminder as to what we’re gaining on a day like today and the kind of hope that we’re all promised at this point, and the way that it’s reflected in today’s youth and the promise of a better tomorrow,” Tyler said.

People on the other side of the world can also see it. People in Thulasendrapuram, India — the village where one of Harris’s grandparents was born — gathered at a Hindu temple to pray for the Vice President. They chanted her name while holding her portrait and set off fireworks once she took the oath of office.