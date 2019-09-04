44k emergency call buttons recalled

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — GreatCall is recalling more than 44,000 emergency alert devices that may fail in emergencies.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the call button may not work on Lively Mobile Plus emergency alert devices, which are worn by consumers and used to request emergency assistance.

This recall involves Lively Mobile Plus model GCR4 emergency alert devices, which were sold at Best Buy, Walmart, www.greatcall.com and www.amazon.com from April 2019 through May 2019, according to the CPSC.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled call buttons and contact GreatCall for a full refund. The company can be reached by email or at 800-359-1791 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT daily.