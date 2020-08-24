5 firefighters injured in massive fire at SC plastic manufacturing plant

CHESTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Five firefighters were injured Monday battling a massive fire at Carolina Poly, a polyethylene manufacturing plant, in Chester County, South Carolina.

“At this time, we recommend all those who live nearby stay inside. There is no immediate hazard to the surrounding area, but we are continuing to analyze the situation to determine if evacuations will be necessary,” emergency crews told FOX 46.

The five firefighters were rushed to the hospital for various injuries, FOX 46 reporter Brett Baldeck learned. One was treated for a foot injury and four others for heat-related illnesses.

The massive fire is affecting trailers containing plastics along the 1570 block of Lancaster Highway.

DHEC and EPA remain at the scene. The EPA is contracting an air and water monitoring team.

“When they arrive, this team will provide information about the air quality and potential impact from water runoff,” emergency crews told FOX 46.



No word on the cause or origin of the large blaze at this time.

Firefighting operations will be extended into the night.

