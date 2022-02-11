5 Phoenix officers shot during barricade; baby saved

PHOENIX (AP) — Five Phoenix police officers were shot and wounded after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home early Friday, including four who were shot while trying to take a baby to safety, Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

A woman at the home also was critically injured, Williams told reporters.

The status of the shooter and other circumstances were not immediately clear, but the police department later said on Twitter that the barricade situation “has been resolved”

Williams said four of the five wounded officers were recovering from their gunshot wounds while the fifth was “seriously hurt but is on the road to recovery.”

The baby had been inside the home “and at some point was placed in a carrier and placed outside,” Williams said.

A video on KPNX-TV showed a man coming out of the home with a container, setting it down just outside the front door and then raising his hands to surrender while backing away from the house. The video then appeared to show gunfire as officers approached the doorway.

Sgt. Ann Justus, a police department spokesperson, said the baby was unharmed.

Williams said the first officer to arrive was shot and wounded “multiple times” by a suspect.

“This is just one more example of the dangers that officers face every day keeping us and our community safe,” Williams said. “If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless. It does not need to happen and it continues to happen over and over again.”