600 grams of heroin, $62k seized in drug bust near Myrtle Beach, 5 arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department (HCPD) seized about 600 grams of heroin, $62,307, and arrested five people in a drug bust near Myrtle Beach, the department announced Tuesday.
The arrests were made on April 28 after a drug investigation. A search warrant was served on Beach Walk Place, HCPD said.
The following individuals were arrested and charged with:
- Kaywhyne Kenyatta Seawood, 25, of Florence:
- Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
- Trafficking heroin, 14-28 grams (2 counts)
- Trafficking cocain, 10-28 grams
- Possession with intend to distribute cocaine base
- Trafficking heroin, 28 grams or more
- Maura Rhea Bomar, 32, of Myrtle Beach:
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base
- Trafficking heroin, 28 grams or more
- Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
- Trafficking cocaine, 10-28 grams
- Julia Kathryn Roberts, 37, of Myrtle Beach:
- Distribution of cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Distribution of heroin
- Nathan Ledford, 38, of Myrtle Beach:
- Possession of schedule 1-5 drugs
- Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
- Distribution of heroin
- Distribution of cocaine
- Elizabeth Halie Bennett, 28, of Myrtle Beach:
- Trafficking heroin, 14-28 grams (2 counts)
- Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams
- Trafficking cocaine, 10-28 grams
- Distribution of heroin
- Distribution of cocaine