GREENVILLE, N.C. — Expect to see less money spent this Easter.

In research for Easter Sunday, WalletHub’s recent survey has found that 68% of people would rather donate money this year to the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine than to a religious organization. With the war in Ukraine raging on for months, some have rather put their money into what they see on the news daily.

In the report on 2022’s Best Places to Celebrate Easter, there are other stats as well:

In the report on 2022's Best Places to Celebrate Easter, there are other stats as well:

. 45% of Americans are planning to spend more on Easter this year than in 2021. More people plan to celebrate in person this year. Americans are 15% more likely to celebrate Easter with friends and family compared to last year.

$20.8 Billion: Total Easter-related spending expected in 2022 ($170 per person celebrating).

Total Easter-related spending expected in 2022 ($170 per person celebrating). $3 Billion: Projected Easter spending on candy.

