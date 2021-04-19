7-year-old girl killed, father shot while sitting at McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago

CHICAGO – Authorities tell WGN that a father and his 7-year-old girl were shot Sunday in the city’s Homan Square neighborhood while sitting at a McDonald’s drive-thru. The girl did not survive.

The incident is believed to be targeted gang-related shooting.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of W. Roosevelt in Chicago’s Homan Square.

Chicago police put the wounded girl in a squad car and administered CPR while she was transported to Stroger, where she was pronounced dead. The father of the 7-year-old was transported by Chicago Fire paramedics to John H. Stroger Hospital.

WGN is learning more about the little girl, identified by family members as 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams. Family members say Jaslyn went to Cameron Elementary School and loved to dance and make Tik Tok videos.

She also loved McDonald’s.

Jaslyn Adams

Chicago police say the shooting is believed to be gang-related. The vehicle that was shot up had tinted windows. It’s possible the shooter(s) didn’t know a child was in the car.

Jaslyn was shot six times, according to community activist Andrew Holmes. He held a press conference shortly after the shooting, urging anyone with information to contact the authorities.

“If you have any kids, have you ever taken your kids to McDonald’s to eat? You pumped six bullets into that baby,” he said. “It don’t make you a man, or a gangster, something is wrong with you.”

The child’s father, Janate Adams, is in stable condition. He is expected to be OK. While Jaslyn lived with her mother, she visited with her dad on occasions. The two would always go to McDonald’s to spend time together, the family said.

Jaslyn’s grandmother told WGN that her son called her after the shooting. “They shot my baby,” he said.

Jaslyn, affectionately known as “Pinky,” also had three siblings.

“My baby taking it so hard right now,” said Tawny McMullen, Jaslyn’s aunt. “My 8-year-old baby says she doesn’t even want to go out and play because she scared she’s gonna get shot.

“It’s got to stop.”

An earlier report stated the girl was 6-years-old per the Chicago Fire Department. Family members and police say the girl is 7-years-old. The story has been updated.