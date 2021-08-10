A tropical air mass and eyes on the tropics

A weak surface high-pressure system will keep us stable in the morning and as it expands or contracts it will allow humid air to build across the region. This will keep most of us in the same pattern until a significant change comes into the extended forecast.

This pattern will continue to serve us with the lower 90s each afternoon and overnight low readings dipping down into the lower 70s. The afternoon heating combined with the humid air will trigger afternoon showers and storms, either isolated or less being stray.

The only caveat to this will be the mid-90s and high humidity, which means dangerous heat index values. The relief may come with tropical moisture building ahead of a tropical system southwest of the Lesser Antilles.

Tropical Forecast: A very high probability over the next 5 days for a tropical storm named Fred. We may see our next named storm and the long-range models have it progged into our region for next Monday. Way too soon for this but clearly this is the only change potentially in this forecast.