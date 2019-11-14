AAHOA names Cecil Staton as new President & CEO

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WNCT) – Following a vote by the AAHOA Board of Directors, Cecil Staton will be the new president and CEO of AAHOA, the nation’s largest hotel owners association, effective November 18.

Staton will succeed Rachel Humphrey who served in the role in an interim capacity for most of 2019.

Humphrey will resume her duties as the association’s chief operating officer.

Staton, most recently the Chancellor Emeritus at East Carolina University (ECU) in Greenville, N.C., brings decades of experience in the fields of government, academia, and business to AAHOA.

Staton served as the eleventh Chancellor at ECU from 2016 to 2019 where he launched several initiatives to elevate the university’s national and international profile, increase enrollment in the Brody School of Medicine, and create a $500 million capital campaign.

“We are excited that Cecil is joining AAHOA,” said Interim President and CEO Rachel Humphrey. “He brings a wealth of experience from fields that mirror the association’s priorities, specifically, advocacy and education. As an accomplished legislator in the Georgia Senate, as a leader and administrator at East Carolina University and Valdosta State University, and as a small business owner, Cecil understands what drives the association and its members and will position AAHOA for continued success.”

Staton’s hiring concludes a comprehensive nationwide search that began earlier this year.