Acting legend Kirk Douglas has died at 103

Actor Kirk Douglas, center, gets a kiss from his son Michael Douglas, left, and Michael’s wife Catherine Zeta-Jones during his 100th birthday party at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday, Dec. 9. 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Renowned actor Kirk Douglas and father of Michael Douglas has died. He was 103.

His son Michael took to Instagram to post about his dad’s legacy and celebrating his birthday back in December: “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Douglas’ decorated career spanned decades, but he is remembered for his role in classic movies such as “Spartacus,” “The Bad and the Beautiful,” “In Harm’s Way,” “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and dozens of others.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Buydens, and sons, Michael, Joel, Peter and Eric.