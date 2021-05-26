San Jose shooter dead, multiple dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose shooter is dead after shooting and injuring multiple people at a VTA railyard on Wednesday morning.

San Jose Mayor tweeted the shooter is “no longer a threat” and several people are being treated.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority facility has been evacuated. VTA confirmed to KRON4 that the shooter is dead, but officials have not yet confirmed any specific deaths.

A shooting at the VTA facility on Younger St has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed. The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated. I will update as more information becomes available. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) May 26, 2021

The Santa Clara County Sheriff also said the “shooter is down.”

VTA first told KRON4 that someone fired shots at a light-rail train in their maintenance yard on Wednesday morning.

The Guadalupe Yard is located off of West Younger Ave, near N San Pedro St. The sheriff is asking people to stay away from the area.

Deputies currently on scene for an active shooter investigation in the area of 100 W. Younger Ave. SJ. Please stay away from the area. More info to follow. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

KRON4 reporter Camila Barco said several roads are blocked off and there are multiple police vehicles, as well as the San Jose Fire Department.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting in the area of Younger Av and San Pedro St.



This is still an active scene and we ask that everyone stay out of the area while we conduct our investigation.



TOC: 6:34 AM — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 26, 2021

VTA told KRON4 around 7 a.m. they are trying to confirm with the Santa Clara County Sheriff whether someone is in custody.