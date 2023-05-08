HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old Maryland man in Hanover County.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, May 8, state troopers were called to Interstate 295 South near the Meadowbridge Road exit for a reported car accident.

Upon their arrival, police found the victim — now identified as 20-year-old Makai Sean Cummings of Nottingham, Md. — lying in the roadway.

According to police, the initial investigation indicates that Cummings’ car had broken down and he had been in the process of changing a tire on the right shoulder when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

Cummings died from his injuries at the scene. Southbound lanes on I-295 were closed for some time Monday morning as a result of the incident.

According to officials, Cummings was a member of the United States Air Force stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, N.C.

The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.