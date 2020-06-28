Alex Trebek donates $500,000 to help fight homelessness

Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

A game show host and his wife are stepping up to help fight homelessness.

Who is Alex Trebek?

The Jeopardy host just donated $500,000 to a rescue mission in Los Angeles.

The CEO of Hope of the Valley rescue mission says the money will help pay for a new facility to house seniors facing homelessness.

It will also have a medical center on site.

According to the mission’s CEO, Trebek first became interested in their work earlier in 2020 when he donated $100,000 after touring the facilities.

Months later, Trebak and his family went to check on the progress of the new center.

That’s when he handed over a check for half a million dollars.

As a thank you for the generous donation, the multimedia room at the new North Hollywood shelter will be named for Trebek.