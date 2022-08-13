BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Welcome to the season. Whether it’s the Buffalo Bills or it’s the Buffalo Naval Park, we’re going to be open for business tomorrow.”

President and CEO of Buffalo’s Naval Park Paul Marzello is excited to bring visitors back on board of the U.S.S. The Sullivans this Saturday. Exactly four months from the day the park noticed the ship was leaning to the side, tours will now include a forward section of the main deck and the 01 level and 02 level of The U.S.S. The Sullivans.

“It’s not going to be a regular season, we’re not going to have her totally open but we are going to give the public the first chance to see her,” said Marzello, “If you’re locally and you’ve been on her before and you’re anxious to see what she looks like, you’ll get that opportunity.”

But the work on the ship is not done. With the help of all hands on deck for months, many volunteers are continuing with lending a hand. Projects will continue to be worked on, as the tours are going on.

“There will be painting projects and fix up projects going on,” said Marzello. “Many of those areas will be chained off for the public but at least it will get them on the ship for the first time in a very long time.”

Later in the summer, the park expects to reopen the stern of the main deck as well, but below deck tours are not expected until next season.

The tours start tomorrow morning at 10 a.m., and tickets are able to purchase until 4 p.m. each day.

For more information, head to the Naval Park’s website here.