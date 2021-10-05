Alternative Baseball: League for special needs players eyes Grand Junction team

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo – A baseball program for individuals with special needs is looking to expand into Grand Junction.

The Alternative Baseball Organization offers teens ages 15 and up an opportunity to participate in wooden bat baseball games, just like the pros. ABO uses Major League Baseball rules, with one exception: a larger and softer ball.

The league started with two teams playing in the Atlanta suburbs and has expended to 80 teams across 30 states, including teams in Colorado Springs and Albuquerque. Anyone interested in playing or coaching is encouraged to check out the organizations website. Player interest forms and coach interest forms can be completed online.

ABO needs 12 players to start a team.