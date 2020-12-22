Amazon delivery van stolen while driver made deliveries in Richmond neighborhood

Amazon vans line up at a distribution center to pick up packages for delivery on Amazon Prime Day, July 16, 2019, in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An Amazon delivery van was stolen while the driver was making deliveries in a Richmond neighborhood during Christmas week.

According to police, the driver left the van running around noon on Monday while making deliveries on the 500 block of Milton Street.

RPD said the van was recovered minutes later in the 3300 block of 5th Avenue.

The Amazon driver reported that cash from their personal item was stolen but no packages were taken during the robbery.

“We are working with law enforcement as they investigate,” said Leah Seay, an Amazon spokesperson.

She added Amazon will work with customers impacted by this incident to make sure they recive their items or get a refund.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fourth Precinct at (804) 646-4105.