Amber Alert issued after mother and two children found dead – Police searching for suspect

FLORISSANT, Mo. – St. Louis County Police found a mother and her two children suffering from gunshot wounds Thursday at around 11:30 pm in the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail. The woman was 34-years-old and the two children were 13 and six years old. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

An Amber alert was issued for a one-year-old girl after police discovered the murders. Her name is Zoe Page Hurst McCulley. She has been found safe and appears to be uninjured. But, the child has been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Bobby McCulley III, 35, is accused of abducting the child. This appears to be a parental abduction. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that he may be driving a silver 2010 Dodge Charger with Missouri plate ID ZC6T3V and was last seen at around 2:30 am.

Please call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information about McCulley’s location or this incident.