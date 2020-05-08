AMBER ALERT issued for baby taken in alleged carjacking in Talladega

Alert Type: Amber Alert

Alert Status: Active

Date Issued: 5/8/2020



The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert.

The Talladega Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Cambrylln Jannett Mayfield, a four-month-old white female with a red birthmark on the back of the neck.

Cambrylln Mayfield was seen last near Dorothy Lane in Talladega, Alabama around 3:30 am on May 8, 2020, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

An unknown white male took the car at gun point that Cambrylin was traveling in.

The vehicle is a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, Alabama tag 61DS546.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Talladega Police Department at (256) 299-0011 or call 911.