Amber Alert issued for three children in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WAVY) — An Amber Alert has been issued out of Roanoke, VA for a child abduction late Tuesday night.
Virginia State Police say they believe 6-year-olds Cameron and Emma Allison, and 21-month-old Colin Allison are in extreme danger.
They believe the children were abducted by John Varion Allison, and his wife, Ruby Marie Allison, maybe with him.
They may be driving a maroon 1999 Chevrolet Suburban with a Virginia plate VVU-3796 or a maroon 2006 Cadillac with a Virginia plate VMV-8238.
If you have seen any of the people or cars mentioned above, you can contact local authorities or the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 777-8798.