American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging flight

1  of  104
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Alliance One Tobacco USA /Wilson Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Barton College Beaufort Area Transit System Beaufort County Child Development Center Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Developmental Center--Adult Day Services Bertie County Council on Aging Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery Carolina Breast and Oncologic Surgery Childrens Health Services PA Childrens World Learning Center Chowan University City of New Bern City of Washington Government Offices Coastal Carolina Community College Cookies Little Palace Child Care Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant, Whitakers, NC Discovery Land Daycare Duplin County Government Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Edgecombe Community College Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare Family Foot & Ankle Physicians Farmer-N-Dell Learning Center, LLC FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Grady-White Boats Greene County District Court Greene County Health Care Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center Greenville Family Doctors Hyde County Government Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic Kids Kountry Kids Paradise Childcare Center KinderCare Learning Centers Kinston Community Health Center, Inc. Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County District Court Lou Anna Childcare Center LS Cable & System Martin Enterprises MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Mid-Atlantic Christian University MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Music Academy of Eastern Carolina Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash County Superior Court NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro Neuse Regional Library North Carolina Wesleyan College Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Oasis Learning Center Orthotics & Prosthetics East Our Childrens Clinic Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Government Offices Pirate Pediatrics Pitt Community College Pitt County Council on Aging Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center Sanderson Farms Inc Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sesame Technologies Inc Sheppard Memorial Library Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center Tender Love Child Care Center Inc. The Allergy Center The Bear Patch Preschool The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Insurance Center Town Of Farmville Town of Winterville Twin River YMCA Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts Tyrrell County Government U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC VA Morehead City Clinic Vernon Dialysis Unit Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne County Superior Court Welcome Federal Credit Union Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc. Wonderland Academy Day Care

American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging flight

National

by: DAVID KOENIG, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. An American Airlines mechanic is accused of sabotaging a flight from Miami International Airport to Nassau in the Bahamas, over stalled union contract negotiations. Citing a criminal complaint affidavit filed in federal court, The Miami Herald reports Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani was arrested Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, on the sabotage charge and is accused of disabling the flight’s navigation system. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

An American Airlines mechanic is accused of sabotaging a flight because he was upset about stalled contract negotiations and wanted to earn some overtime fixing the plane.

According to a criminal complaint affidavit filed in federal court in Miami, Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani admitted during an interview Thursday that he tampered with a navigation system on a plane before a July 17 flight.

Alani was scheduled to make his first court appearance on the charge Friday afternoon. He was charged with willfully damaging or disabling an aircraft. The 60-year-old had worked for American since 1988 but was suspended after his arrest.

The incident occurred before an American jet was scheduled to fly from Miami to Nassau in the Bahamas with 150 people on board. As the pilots powered up the plane at Miami International Airport, they saw an error message for a system that tracks speed, nose direction and other critical flight information and aborted the takeoff.

When mechanics examined the plane, they found a piece of foam glued inside a navigation system part called an air data module. Video from an American Airlines surveillance camera captured a person who drove up to the plane, got out and spent seven minutes working around the compartment containing the navigation system, according to the affidavit.

The person was later identified by co-workers as Alani, in part by his distinctive limp, the affidavit said.

Aviation experts said it was unlikely that Alani’s actions would put passengers at risk. Modern jets have several devices called pitot tubes and computers that process information about speed, heading, nose angle, altitude and other information. They also have systems that warn pilots when the information may be faulty — as apparently happened on the Miami plane.

John Hansman, an aeronautics professor at MIT, said pilots would notice the absence of an airspeed reading or conflicting readings and abort the takeoff, as they did on the July 17 flight.

“There are other ways to mess with the air data computer which are more subtle,” Hansman said. “Then you would not have seen the problem until you get into flight.”

Pitot tubes can be disabled by bird strikes or blocked by ice or even insects. Some accidents have resulted.

Nothing in the criminal complaint against Alani suggested any link to terrorism, and prosecutors did not indicate that any such charges are pending. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami declined to comment.

One of the unions representing American’s mechanics distanced itself from Alani.

“The Transport Workers Union is shocked by the reported allegations of airplane sabotage by an employee,” TWU President John Samuelsen said in a statement. “If these allegations of sabotage are true, they are outrageous and indefensible, and we fully condemn such actions.”

When interviewed Thursday by investigators, “Alani stated that his intention was not to cause harm to the aircraft or its passengers,” according to the affidavit by Jose A. Ruiz, a federal air marshal who serves on an FBI terrorism task force.

Alani explained that stalled contract negotiations between American Airlines and the mechanics’ unions were hurting him financially, and he tampered with the plane “to cause a delay or have the flight cancelled in anticipation of obtaining overtime work,” Ruiz wrote.

American has accused mechanics of an illegal work slowdown that has led to hundreds of canceled flights in recent months. The airline successfully sued two unions that represent the workers. This week, both sides announced that they will resume negotiations Sept. 16 in Washington, with help from a federal mediator. The mechanics’ unions have been trying to secure a new contract for more than three years.

In a statement, American Airlines said it cooperated fully with the investigation “and we are taking this matter very seriously.” The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline said the plane was taken out of service after the July incident and repaired and inspected before it was allowed to fly again.

___

Koenig reported from Dallas. Curt Anderson in Miami contributed to this report.

___

Follow David Koenig at https://twitter.com/airlinewriter

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story