Amy Coney Barrett to face questioning on 2nd day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will face questioning from senators during the second day of confirmation hearings on Tuesday, as the Judiciary Committee draws closer to an initial vote later this week.

After a full day of opening statements Monday, Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearings are now scheduled to pivot to a question-and-answer portion.

For the first round, senators will each have 30 minutes to question Barrett on her views and legal history. The questioning period is expected to carry into Wednesday.

The hearings will then wrap up Thursday, when outside witnesses are expected to make their case for and against President Donald Trump’s choice to fill the vacant seat left by late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham has already scheduled an initial committee vote on the nomination for Thursday morning, before the final day of hearings. It would allow for final approval by the panel one week later. A full Senate vote for confirmation would then be held by the end of October, just about a week before Election Day.

“From a qualifications point of view, I think she is a slam dunk. Unfortunately, politics abounds now around judges. We’ll see what happens in the next two days,” Graham told reporters

Northwestern University Law Professor Martin Redish, who specializes in constitutional law and federal jurisdiction, told NewsNation to watch Tuesday for Democratic senators to focus on health care and the potential threat to the Affordable Care Act, an effort by former President Barack Obama to expand medical coverage to millions of Americans.

“The decision the Democrats appear to have made is to try to turn judicial lemons into political lemonade,” Redish said. “They realize that they can’t stop her, the confirmation. There’s really no way they can, so what they’re trying to do while the nation’s attention is turned here is make a strong political argument that the Republicans are out to destroy Obamacare, the Affordable Care Act.”

It’s an issue that Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, of Illinois, brought attention to on Monday.

“President Trump has explained it. He wants to make sure we eliminate the Affordable Care Act, and that protects 23 million people with health insurance in this country. That protects over 100 million with preexisting conditions so they can afford to buy insurance,” Durbin told NewsNation. “The president has said he wants Judge Barrett to go to the court and eliminate the Affordable Care Act.”

Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act in Congress have failed.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz said the Democratic focus on health care and other policy issues showed they were not contesting Barrett’s qualifications to serve as a justice.

Among Republicans, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, dismissed warnings Barrett will undo the law as “outrageous.”

President Trump tweeted several times about the hearing. In one message, he tweeted that he’d have a “FAR BETTER” health care plan, with lower costs and protections for preexisting conditions.

“This nominee said she wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. The president wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act,” presidential nominee Joe Biden said. “Let’s keep our eye on the ball.”

Redish said that as powerful as the arguments over the health care policy may be on a political level, they “really have nothing to do with the legal issues.”

“The court doesn’t decide the constitutionality of the statute on the basis of whether it thinks the statute is doing good things or bad things, and the Democrats know that,” he explained.

Instead, Redish notes that their mission is to speak to “the American public about the social and political impact that’s coming here and at this late stage of a presidential election.”

If confirmed before the presidential election, Barrett could participate in a case seeking to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, which is scheduled for Nov. 10.

Watch live coverage of the full Senate confirmation hearings on NewsNationNow.com or download the NewsNation Now app.