Annual Heart Walk goes digital in the age of COVID

The need to address your heart health isn’t stopping due to the pandemic. The American Heart Association is planning to hold its annual heart walk but it will look different this year because of the Coronavirus.

Local organizers tell 9 On Your Side it’s critical to keep this walk going because the money it raises stays here in our area.

They say that makes a difference. Because 37% of people in Eastern North Carolina have high blood pressure and about half with hypertension don’t even know it.

The Heart Association supports research into heart health done at ECU. It also provides CPR classes and works to educate school-age kids on ways to stay active and healthy.

Organizers say people participating in the heart walk make all those programs possible.

“And to do that work we have to raise the funds. The heart walk is critical for that. Just because of COVID people haven’t stopped having heart attacks and strokes. We have to find a way to still support the work that we do,” said Erin Fox, American Heart Association.

The group is also launching a new campaign to get people to lower their high blood pressure called #CheckItENC. Organizers plan to talk about that program more in the coming weeks.

The 2020 Greenville NC Heart Walk Digital Experience will held Saturday, October 3, 2020.

For more information on registration and how to donate click HERE.