Apple says new iOS coming Wednesday to ‘transform the core experience of iPhone’

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 21: People purchase the new iPhone XS and XS Max at the Apple store in Midtown Manhattan on September 21, 2018 in New York City. The two new phones, which feature longer battery life and faster processors, went on sale Friday. Apple recently hit a market cap of $1 trillion, making it the first publicly traded U.S. company to reach $1 trillion. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — The iPhone experience will change Wednesday with the release of Apple’s newest operating system, iOS14.

The software upgrade will serve as a refresh for iPhone 6 and later models and is described by Apple CEO Tim Cook as a “huge release that will transform the core experience of iPhone.”

The new iOS will include new ways to organize apps, a new feature called App Library, and even the ability to unlock your car (at least if you own a BMW) with your iPhone.

These announcements were made Tuesday as part of an Apple event. At one point, tech industry insiders hoped Cook would announce the iPhone 12. However, that didn’t happen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CNN Business, other iOS14 upgrades include the ability to watch videos while scrolling through other applications and a feature where incoming calls won’t take over your full device.

There will also be changes to group chats in the form of pinned messages, mention notifications and group photos.

Additional operating system upgrades will also be available Wednesday for iPads and Apple Watches.